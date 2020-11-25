Netflix Inc (NFLX) Co-CEO Reed Hastings Sold $102.9 million of Shares

Co-CEO of Netflix Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Reed Hastings (insider trades) sold 213,346 shares of NFLX on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $482.51 a share. The total sale was $102.9 million.

Netflix Inc provides multimedia content through the internet. It provides a subscription based platform for television shows, movies and original series. Netflix Inc has a market cap of $214.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $485.94 with a P/E ratio of 78.38 and P/S ratio of 9.25. Netflix Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 39.40% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Netflix Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Netflix Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-CEO Reed Hastings sold 213,346 shares of NFLX stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $482.51. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jay C Hoag sold 21,119 shares of NFLX stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $467.89. The price of the stock has increased by 3.86% since.

Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of NFLX stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $488.52. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.53% since.

