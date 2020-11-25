  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Rogers Sugar Inc. Declares Dividend to Shareholders

November 25, 2020 | About: TSX:RSI +0.8%

THIS MEDIA RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES
NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) announces that its Board of Directors has authorized a declaration of a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share to be paid to Shareholders of record on December 30, 2020, payable on or before January 21, 2021. This is an eligible dividend for income tax purposes.

For further information:

Mr. Jean-Sébastien Couillard
Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary
Lantic Inc.
Tel: (514) 940-4350
Website: www.lanticrogers.com


