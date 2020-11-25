Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sold $2.3 million of Shares

CEO of Slack Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Stewart Butterfield (insider trades) sold 75,000 shares of WORK on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $30.01 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

Slack Technologies Inc has a market cap of $23.22 billion; its shares were traded at around $40.70 with and P/S ratio of 29.43. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Slack Technologies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 75,000 shares of WORK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $30.01. The price of the stock has increased by 35.62% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Allen Shim sold 28,439 shares of WORK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $25.16. The price of the stock has increased by 61.76% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Cal Henderson sold 1,600 shares of WORK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $30. The price of the stock has increased by 35.67% since.

Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of WORK stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $28.47. The price of the stock has increased by 42.96% since.

Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of WORK stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $27.5. The price of the stock has increased by 48% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Brandon Zell sold 7,500 shares of WORK stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $25.17. The price of the stock has increased by 61.7% since.

Sr VP Sales, Customer Success Robert Frati sold 12,449 shares of WORK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $25.16. The price of the stock has increased by 61.76% since.

