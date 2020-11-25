  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy Sold $774,000 of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: AKTS +1.46%

CEO of Akoustis Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey B. Shealy (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of AKTS on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $7.74 a share. The total sale was $774,000.

Akoustis Technologies Inc operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The company designs and manufactures innovative radio frequency (RF) filters enabling the RF front-end (RFFE) of Mobile Wireless devices. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a market cap of $296.270 million; its shares were traded at around $7.67 with and P/S ratio of 144.72.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 100,000 shares of AKTS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $7.74. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Interim CFO Kenneth Boller sold 500 shares of AKTS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $7.66. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Product Officer Rohan Houlden sold 1,100 shares of AKTS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $7.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.39% since.
  • EVP of Business Development David Aichele sold 1,850 shares of AKTS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $8. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.13% since.
  • Director Suzanne B Rudy sold 11,132 shares of AKTS stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $7.83. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.04% since.
  • Director Arthur Geiss sold 9,806 shares of AKTS stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $7.88. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.66% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AKTS, click here

.

