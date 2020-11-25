Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) CEO and President Jeffrey J Cote Sold $942,150 of Shares

CEO and President of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey J Cote (insider trades) sold 18,843 shares of ST on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $50 a share. The total sale was $942,150.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. It produces sensors and controls for applications in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a market cap of $7.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.31 with a P/E ratio of 82.47 and P/S ratio of 2.68. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sensata Technologies Holding PLC the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Thomas Jr Wroe sold 50,000 shares of ST stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $48.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.52% since.

Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 67,700 shares of ST stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $47.11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.79% since.

Director Thomas Jr Wroe sold 51,200 shares of ST stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $47.23. The price of the stock has increased by 6.52% since.

Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of ST stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $47.04. The price of the stock has increased by 6.95% since.

Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 17,800 shares of ST stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $47.51. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

