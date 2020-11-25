  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (ST) CEO and President Jeffrey J Cote Sold $942,150 of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: ST -1.83%

CEO and President of Sensata Technologies Holding Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey J Cote (insider trades) sold 18,843 shares of ST on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $50 a share. The total sale was $942,150.

Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. is an industrial technology company. It produces sensors and controls for applications in automotive systems, thermal circuit breakers in aircraft and bimetal current and temperature control devices in electric motors. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a market cap of $7.91 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.31 with a P/E ratio of 82.47 and P/S ratio of 2.68. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC had annual average EBITDA growth of 10.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Sensata Technologies Holding PLC the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Jeffrey J Cote sold 18,843 shares of ST stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $50. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Thomas Jr Wroe sold 50,000 shares of ST stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $48.6. The price of the stock has increased by 3.52% since.
  • Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 67,700 shares of ST stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $47.11. The price of the stock has increased by 6.79% since.
  • Director Thomas Jr Wroe sold 51,200 shares of ST stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $47.23. The price of the stock has increased by 6.52% since.
  • Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of ST stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $47.04. The price of the stock has increased by 6.95% since.
  • Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 17,800 shares of ST stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $47.51. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ST, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)