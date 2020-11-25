  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) CEO & President Kurt Sievers Sold $1.6 million of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: NXPI -0.5%

CEO & President of Nxp Semiconductors Nv (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kurt Sievers (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of NXPI on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $157.67 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a semiconductor company. It mainly provides high-performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for automotive, identification, wireless infrastructure, industrial, mobile, consumer and computing applications. NXP Semiconductors NV has a market cap of $44.11 billion; its shares were traded at around $157.67 with and P/S ratio of 5.28. The dividend yield of NXP Semiconductors NV stocks is 0.97%. NXP Semiconductors NV had annual average EBITDA growth of 15.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated NXP Semiconductors NV the business predictability rank of 3.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with NXP Semiconductors NV. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO & President Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of NXPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $157.67. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Jasmin Staiblin bought 1,500 shares of NXPI stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $134.3. The price of the stock has increased by 17.4% since.
  • Chairman Peter L Bonfield sold 12,000 shares of NXPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $157.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.16% since.
  • EVP Operations Reed David sold 2,815 shares of NXPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $157.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.11% since.
  • EVP Sales & Marketing Stephen Owen sold 3,000 shares of NXPI stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $134.5. The price of the stock has increased by 17.23% since.

For the complete insider trading history of NXPI, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)