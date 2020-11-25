Square Inc (SQ) President, CEO & Chairman Jack Dorsey Sold $20.3 million of Shares

President, CEO & Chairman of Square Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jack Dorsey (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of SQ on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $202.74 a share. The total sale was $20.3 million.

Square Inc is a software company offering solutions ranging from payments and point-of-sale services to financial and marketing services. It offers a free software app with its hardware to turn mobile devices into powerful POS solutions in minutes. Square Inc has a market cap of $96.01 billion; its shares were traded at around $212.92 with a P/E ratio of 337.97 and P/S ratio of 13.33. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Square Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President, CEO & Chairman, 10% Owner Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $175.95. The price of the stock has increased by 21.01% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,035 shares of SQ stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $200.07. The price of the stock has increased by 6.42% since.

CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,942 shares of SQ stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $191.73. The price of the stock has increased by 11.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $177.03. The price of the stock has increased by 20.27% since.

Seller Lead Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $173.99. The price of the stock has increased by 22.37% since.

Director David A Viniar sold 100,000 shares of SQ stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $189.11. The price of the stock has increased by 12.59% since.

Gen. Counsel & Corp. Secretary Sivan Whiteley sold 2,938 shares of SQ stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $158. The price of the stock has increased by 34.76% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SQ, click here