News Corp (NWS) CEO Robert J Thomson Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CEO of News Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert J Thomson (insider trades) sold 70,000 shares of NWS on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $17.97 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

News Corp is a diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses. News Corp has a market cap of $10.63 billion; its shares were traded at around $18.01 with and P/S ratio of 1.21. The dividend yield of News Corp stocks is 1.11%. News Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with News Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

