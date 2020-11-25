Stoke Therapeutics Inc (STOK) CEO Edward M. Md Kaye Sold $642,400 of Shares

CEO of Stoke Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward M. Md Kaye (insider trades) sold 12,848 shares of STOK on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $50 a share. The total sale was $642,400.

Stoke Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $1.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.99 .

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Stephen J Tulipano sold 70,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 23.05% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director, 10% Owner Seth Loring Harrison bought 375,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 23.05% since.

10% Owner Tree Partners Iv, L.p. Apple bought 375,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has increased by 23.05% since.

Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 20,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.03. The price of the stock has increased by 4.26% since.

COO & CBO Huw M. Nash sold 50,000 shares of STOK stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $45. The price of the stock has increased by 6.64% since.

COO & CBO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of STOK stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $37.21. The price of the stock has increased by 28.97% since.

