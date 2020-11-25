Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $2.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 46,318 shares of AMRC on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $45.42 a share. The total sale was $2.1 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.12 billion; its shares were traded at around $44.37 with a P/E ratio of 40.73 and P/S ratio of 2.09. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 46,318 shares of AMRC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $45.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.31% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 8,824 shares of AMRC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $45.08. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.57% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP and CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 12,000 shares of AMRC stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $42.26. The price of the stock has increased by 4.99% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 65,203 shares of AMRC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $45.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.51% since.

Executive Vice President Michael T Bakas sold 20,137 shares of AMRC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $44.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.22% since.

Director Thomas S Murley sold 7,830 shares of AMRC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $45.43. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.33% since.

Director Francis V Jr Wisneski sold 5,000 shares of AMRC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $45.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.55% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 113,897 shares of AMRC stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $45.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.16% since.

For the complete insider trading history of AMRC, click here