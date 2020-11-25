Woodward Inc (WWD) Vice Chairman & CFO Robert F Weber Jr Sold $3.5 million of Shares

Vice Chairman & CFO of Woodward Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert F Weber Jr (insider trades) sold 30,300 shares of WWD on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $114.75 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Woodward Inc is an independent designer, manufacturer and service provider of energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial and energy markets. Woodward Inc has a market cap of $7.15 billion; its shares were traded at around $113.84 with a P/E ratio of 30.42 and P/S ratio of 2.92. The dividend yield of Woodward Inc stocks is 0.48%. Woodward Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 7.00% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Woodward Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Woodward Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice Chairman & CFO Robert F Weber Jr sold 30,300 shares of WWD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $114.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Gen Counsel & Corp Sec Christopher Fawzy sold 19,000 shares of WWD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $112.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.97% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WWD, click here