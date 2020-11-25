Lemonade Inc (LMND) CFO Timothy E Bixby Sold $690,400 of Shares

CFO of Lemonade Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy E Bixby (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of LMND on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $69.04 a share. The total sale was $690,400.

Lemonade Inc has a market cap of $3.86 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.22 with and P/S ratio of 33.87.

CEO Recent Trades:

Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of LMND stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.61. The price of the stock has increased by 5.59% since.

Co-Founder & CEO, 10% Owner Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of LMND stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.2. The price of the stock has increased by 19.27% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 10,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $69.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.19% since.

CFO Timothy E Bixby sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $64.41. The price of the stock has increased by 5.92% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

CBDO Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $57.57. The price of the stock has increased by 18.5% since.

Chief Insurance Officer John Sheldon Peters sold 42,000 shares of LMND stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $58.34. The price of the stock has increased by 16.94% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LMND, click here