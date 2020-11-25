Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Exec. VP and COO Vicki Kelemen Sold $656,971 of Shares

Exec. VP and COO of Cardiff Oncology Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vicki Kelemen (insider trades) sold 35,321 shares of CRDF on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $18.6 a share. The total sale was $656,971.

TrovaGene Inc is clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company. Its focus is to develop oncology therapeutics for improved cancer care and to optimize drug development by leveraging its Precision Cancer Monitoring technology. Cardiff Oncology Inc has a market cap of $752.770 million; its shares were traded at around $21.31 with and P/S ratio of 789.27. Cardiff Oncology Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 47.80% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Cardiff Oncology Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

