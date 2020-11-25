Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang Sold $4.6 million of Shares

SEVP & CTO of Microstrategy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Timothy Edwin Lang (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of MSTR on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $228.48 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise-ready analytics, mobile, and security software platforms. The Company provides system-of-record reporting and interactive visualization capabilities offered on any device or in the cloud. MicroStrategy Inc has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $270.28 with a P/E ratio of 2252.31 and P/S ratio of 5.55. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with MicroStrategy Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

President & CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $238.14. The price of the stock has increased by 13.5% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jarrod M Patten sold 4,183 shares of MSTR stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $269.22. The price of the stock has increased by 0.39% since.

Director Stephen X Graham sold 6,250 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $236.4. The price of the stock has increased by 14.33% since.

Director Carl J Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $238.74. The price of the stock has increased by 13.21% since.

SEVP & General Counsel Wei-ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $234.9. The price of the stock has increased by 15.06% since.

SEVP & CTO Timothy Edwin Lang sold 20,000 shares of MSTR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $228.48. The price of the stock has increased by 18.29% since.

For the complete insider trading history of MSTR, click here