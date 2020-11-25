  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dover Corp (DOV) Senior Vice President and CFO Brad M Cerepak Sold $2.9 million of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: DOV -1.76%

Senior Vice President and CFO of Dover Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brad M Cerepak (insider trades) sold 23,135 shares of DOV on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $126 a share. The total sale was $2.9 million.

Dover Corp is a multi-business operator in North America. It has footprint in engineered systems, energy, fluids and refrigeration and food equipment businesses. Dover Corp has a market cap of $17.89 billion; its shares were traded at around $124.12 with a P/E ratio of 27.00 and P/S ratio of 2.72. The dividend yield of Dover Corp stocks is 1.58%. Dover Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Dover Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Vice President and CFO Brad M Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of DOV stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $126. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President, Tax Anthony K Kosinski sold 4,203 shares of DOV stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $116.31. The price of the stock has increased by 6.71% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DOV, click here

.

