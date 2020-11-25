  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) FOUNDER AND CEO Edward J Wehmer Sold $840,601 of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: WTFC -1.08%

FOUNDER AND CEO of Wintrust Financial Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Edward J Wehmer (insider trades) sold 14,173 shares of WTFC on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $59.31 a share. The total sale was $840,601.

Wintrust Financial Corp is engaged in providing community banking, specialty finance, and wealth management. It focuses on providing community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking and origination and purchase of residential mortgages. Wintrust Financial Corp has a market cap of $3.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.70 with a P/E ratio of 13.08 and P/S ratio of 2.14. The dividend yield of Wintrust Financial Corp stocks is 1.91%. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Wintrust Financial Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • FOUNDER AND CEO Edward J Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of WTFC stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $59.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.03% since.
  • FOUNDER AND CEO Edward J Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of WTFC stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $53.14. The price of the stock has increased by 10.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • PRESIDENT Timothy Crane sold 5,431 shares of WTFC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $54.26. The price of the stock has increased by 8.18% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WTFC, click here

.

