Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $510,200 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EXPI on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $51.02 a share. The total sale was $510,200.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $3.64 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.98 with a P/E ratio of 156.57 and P/S ratio of 2.55.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $51.02. The price of the stock has increased by 1.88% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $43.23. The price of the stock has increased by 20.24% since.

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $41.6. The price of the stock has increased by 24.95% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $41.71. The price of the stock has increased by 24.62% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $42.42. The price of the stock has increased by 22.54% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 2,120 shares of EXPI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $50.3. The price of the stock has increased by 3.34% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $42.94. The price of the stock has increased by 21.05% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 15,000 shares of EXPI stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $45.58. The price of the stock has increased by 14.04% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $43.28. The price of the stock has increased by 20.1% since.

