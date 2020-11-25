Tennant Co (TNC) President and CEO Chris Killingstad Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Tennant Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Chris Killingstad (insider trades) sold 15,302 shares of TNC on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $70 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Tennant Co designs, manufactures & sells products used in the maintenance of nonresidential surfaces. Its products include floor maintenance & outdoor cleaning equipment specialty surface coatings, and aftermarket parts and consumables. Tennant Co has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.88 with a P/E ratio of 30.78 and P/S ratio of 1.27. The dividend yield of Tennant Co stocks is 1.26%. Tennant Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 26.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Tennant Co the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Tennant Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of TNC stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $64.14. The price of the stock has increased by 8.95% since.

President and CEO Chris Killingstad sold 6,592 shares of TNC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $66.5. The price of the stock has increased by 5.08% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Carol S Eicher sold 1,131 shares of TNC stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $63.3. The price of the stock has increased by 10.39% since.

SVP, Technology and Innovation Richard H. Zay sold 14,731 shares of TNC stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $64. The price of the stock has increased by 9.19% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TNC, click here