National Retail Properties Inc (NNN) President and CEO Julian E Whitehurst Sold $804,966 of Shares

President and CEO of National Retail Properties Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Julian E Whitehurst (insider trades) sold 20,034 shares of NNN on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $40.18 a share. The total sale was $804,966.

National Retail Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. Most of the company's properties are located in the Midwest, South, and Southeast of the United States. National Retail Properties Inc has a market cap of $6.92 billion; its shares were traded at around $39.81 with a P/E ratio of 32.35 and P/S ratio of 10.18. The dividend yield of National Retail Properties Inc stocks is 5.20%. National Retail Properties Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 6.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated National Retail Properties Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with National Retail Properties Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

