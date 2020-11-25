Bristol-myers Squibb Company (BMY) EVP, Chief Information Officer Autenried Paul Von Sold $1.3 million of Shares

EVP, Chief Information Officer of Bristol-myers Squibb Company (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Autenried Paul Von (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of BMY on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $62.75 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is engaged in discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceuticals products. The company operates in one segment that is Biopharmaceuticals. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a market cap of $142 billion; its shares were traded at around $62.84 with and P/S ratio of 3.51. The dividend yield of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks is 2.85%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP,ChiefCompliance&EthicsOff. Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of BMY stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $63.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.87% since.

EVP, Chief Information Officer Autenried Paul Von sold 20,000 shares of BMY stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $62.75. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

EVP, Research & Early Dev. Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of BMY stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $61.34. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.

EVP, Research & Early Dev. Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of BMY stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $61.3. The price of the stock has increased by 2.51% since.

For the complete insider trading history of BMY, click here