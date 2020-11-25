First Horizon National Corp (FHN) Sr. EVP and CFO William C Losch Iii Sold $566,005 of Shares

Sr. EVP and CFO of First Horizon National Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William C Losch Iii (insider trades) sold 45,136 shares of FHN on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $12.54 a share. The total sale was $566,005.

First Horizon National Corp is engaged in providing financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to consumer and commercial customers. First Horizon National Corp has a market cap of $7.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $12.93 with a P/E ratio of 8.46 and P/S ratio of 1.83. The dividend yield of First Horizon National Corp stocks is 4.57%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with First Horizon National Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

