Perdoceo Education Corp (PRDO) President & CEO Todd S Nelson Sold $1.6 million of Shares

President & CEO of Perdoceo Education Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Todd S Nelson (insider trades) sold 142,050 shares of PRDO on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $11.25 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

Career Education Corp is associated with the education industry. Its universities offer doctoral, master's, bachelor's and associate degrees, as well as diplomas and certificates. Perdoceo Education Corp has a market cap of $788.500 million; its shares were traded at around $11.38 with a P/E ratio of 6.50 and P/S ratio of 1.18. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Perdoceo Education Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

