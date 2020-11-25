The Walt Disney Co (DIS) SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha Sold $858,400 of Shares

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer of The Walt Disney Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Zenia B. Mucha (insider trades) sold 5,800 shares of DIS on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $148 a share. The total sale was $858,400.

Walt Disney Co together with its subsidiaries is a diversified worldwide entertainment company with operations in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The Walt Disney Co has a market cap of $269.42 billion; its shares were traded at around $149.09 with and P/S ratio of 4.13. The dividend yield of The Walt Disney Co stocks is 0.60%. The Walt Disney Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with The Walt Disney Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Robert A Chapek sold 9,537 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr EVP, General Counsel & Secy Alan N Braverman sold 48,908 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $150. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.61% since.

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of DIS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $149.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.51% since.

EVP, Control, Fin Plan & Tax Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $142.25. The price of the stock has increased by 4.81% since.

SEVP & Chief Comms Officer Zenia B. Mucha sold 5,800 shares of DIS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140. The price of the stock has increased by 6.49% since.

