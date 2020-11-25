  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Wolverine World Wide Inc (WWW) CEO Blake W Krueger Sold $618,600 of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: WWW -1.33%

CEO of Wolverine World Wide Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Blake W Krueger (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of WWW on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $30.93 a share. The total sale was $618,600.

Wolverine World Wide Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of footwear, apparel and accessories. The company sells casual footwear and apparel through its lifestyle group, and it sells performance and athletic apparel through its performance group. Wolverine World Wide Inc has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $30.50 with a P/E ratio of 76.44 and P/S ratio of 1.32. The dividend yield of Wolverine World Wide Inc stocks is 1.32%. Wolverine World Wide Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 3.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Wolverine World Wide Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Blake W Krueger sold 20,000 shares of WWW stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $30.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Michael A Volkema sold 5,386 shares of WWW stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $29.27. The price of the stock has increased by 4.2% since.
  • President, Merrell Christopher Hufnagel sold 12,300 shares of WWW stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $29.36. The price of the stock has increased by 3.88% since.
  • Director Jeffrey M Boromisa sold 3,605 shares of WWW stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $29.33. The price of the stock has increased by 3.99% since.
  • Director Brenda J Lauderback sold 5,386 shares of WWW stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $30.14. The price of the stock has increased by 1.19% since.
  • Executive Vice President James D Zwiers sold 227,800 shares of WWW stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $29.59. The price of the stock has increased by 3.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of WWW, click here

.

