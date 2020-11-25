Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $4.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 72,852 shares of DIOD on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $65.02 a share. The total sale was $4.7 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $3.41 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.55 with a P/E ratio of 29.95 and P/S ratio of 2.91. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Diodes Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 72,852 shares of DIOD stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $65.02. The price of the stock has increased by 0.82% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of DIOD stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $63.27. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

President & CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 38,656 shares of DIOD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $64.31. The price of the stock has increased by 1.93% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP,Worldwide Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 1,806 shares of DIOD stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $66.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.15% since.

VP,Worldwide Discrete Products Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of DIOD stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 0.85% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DIOD, click here