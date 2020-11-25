Hni Corp (HNI) President & CEO Jeffrey D Lorenger Sold $2.3 million of Shares

President & CEO of Hni Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey D Lorenger (insider trades) sold 61,673 shares of HNI on 11/23/2020 at an average price of $37.47 a share. The total sale was $2.3 million.

HNI Corp provides office furniture and hearth products. It manufactures and markets products including metal and wood commercial and home office furniture and gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces and stoves for home. HNI Corp has a market cap of $1.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.70 with a P/E ratio of 25.13 and P/S ratio of 0.83. The dividend yield of HNI Corp stocks is 3.13%. HNI Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated HNI Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP & CFO Marshall H Bridges sold 11,095 shares of HNI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $37.54. The price of the stock has increased by 3.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Sr. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. Steven M Bradford sold 14,106 shares of HNI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $37.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.12% since.

VP, Member Relations Donna D Meade sold 2,150 shares of HNI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $38.16. The price of the stock has increased by 1.42% since.

President, HHT; EVP, HNI Corp Vincent P Berger sold 11,183 shares of HNI stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $37.53. The price of the stock has increased by 3.12% since.

Director Miguel M Calado sold 7,138 shares of HNI stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $40.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.87% since.

