Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) President and CEO Helen Torley Sold $2 million of Shares

President and CEO of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Helen Torley (insider trades) sold 50,000 shares of HALO on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $40.73 a share. The total sale was $2 million.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in research on human enzymes that alter the extracellular matrix and tumor environment. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $5.56 billion; its shares were traded at around $41.14 with a P/E ratio of 257.13 and P/S ratio of 28.84. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 24,498 shares of HALO stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $40.08. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

Director James M Daly sold 10,363 shares of HALO stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $40.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.81% since.

SVP, Chief Technical Officer Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of HALO stock on 11/20/2020 at the average price of $38.76. The price of the stock has increased by 6.14% since.

