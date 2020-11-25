Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) EVP, Development Richard S Geary Sold $657,139 of Shares

EVP, Development of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard S Geary (insider trades) sold 13,080 shares of IONS on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $50.24 a share. The total sale was $657,139.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc is the RNA-targeted drug discovery and development company. Its broad pipeline consists of close to 32 drugs to treat a wide variety of diseases with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, severe, and rare diseases. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $7.02 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.24 with a P/E ratio of 104.67 and P/S ratio of 7.59. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, Finance & CFO Elizabeth L Hougen sold 23,320 shares of IONS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $50.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 0% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director B Lynne Parshall sold 3,910 shares of IONS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $50.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.02% since.

Chief Scientific Officer C Frank Bennett sold 15,000 shares of IONS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $46.77. The price of the stock has increased by 7.42% since.

