Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Senior Exec. VP and CFO Frank J Dellaquila Sold $789,100 of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: EMR -2.11%

Senior Exec. VP and CFO of Emerson Electric Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank J Dellaquila (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of EMR on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $78.91 a share. The total sale was $789,100.

Emerson Electric Co is engaged in designing and supplying products and technology, and delivering engineering services and solutions in industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Emerson Electric Co has a market cap of $46.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $78.26 with a P/E ratio of 24.16 and P/S ratio of 2.83. The dividend yield of Emerson Electric Co stocks is 2.57%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Emerson Electric Co. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • Senior Exec. VP and CFO Frank J Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of EMR stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $78.91. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.82% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel Sara Yang Bosco sold 12,000 shares of EMR stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $78.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.92% since.
  • Exec. Pres Comm & Res Sols James Froedge sold 6,540 shares of EMR stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $77.41. The price of the stock has increased by 1.1% since.

For the complete insider trading history of EMR, click here

.

