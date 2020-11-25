Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $2.8 million of Shares

CEO & Chairman of Ringcentral Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Vladimir Shmunis (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of RNG on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $283.05 a share. The total sale was $2.8 million.
RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $25.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $288.70 with and P/S ratio of 23.34. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .
CEO Recent Trades:
- CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,340 shares of RNG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $296.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.75% since.
CFO Recent Trades:
- CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $281.82. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.
- CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $265.11. The price of the stock has increased by 8.9% since.
Directors and Officers Recent Trades:
- Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RNG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $294.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.
- Director Robert I Theis sold 2,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.12% since.
- Chief Strategy Officer Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RNG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $294.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.
- Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $292.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.
- Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RNG stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $289.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.
