Ringcentral Inc (RNG) CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis Sold $2.8 million of Shares

RingCentral Inc provides software-as-a-service, or SaaS, solutions for business communications. Its solutions can be used in multiple devices including Smartphones, Tablets, PC's and Desk Phones which allows for communication across multiple channels. RingCentral Inc has a market cap of $25.88 billion; its shares were traded at around $288.70 with and P/S ratio of 23.34. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with RingCentral Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $283.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2% since.

CEO & Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 66,340 shares of RNG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $296.86. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.75% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $281.82. The price of the stock has increased by 2.44% since.

CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 12,553 shares of RNG stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $265.11. The price of the stock has increased by 8.9% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Vaibhav Agarwal sold 929 shares of RNG stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $294.47. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.96% since.

Director Robert I Theis sold 2,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $298. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.12% since.

Chief Strategy Officer Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of RNG stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $294.97. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

Director Mckenna Michelle sold 2,000 shares of RNG stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $292.82. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.41% since.

Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of RNG stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $289.2. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.17% since.

