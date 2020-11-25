  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kraft Heinz to Participate at 2020 Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: NAS:KHC -3.81%


The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz”) announced today that Carlos Abrams-Rivera, U.S. Zone President, will participate in a fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s Virtual Global Consumer & Retail Conference.



A live webcast of the session will be available at [url="]ir.kraftheinzcompany.com[/url]. The webcast will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event through the same website.



ABOUT THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY



We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let’s Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2019 net sales of approximately $25 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we’re dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting [url="]www.kraftheinzcompany.com[/url] or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

