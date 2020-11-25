  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Business Wire
Business Wire
Atkore International Group Inc. To Participate at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:ATKR +5.1%


Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:50 am Eastern Time.



A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]). A replay of the webcast will be available until December 3, 2021.



About Atkore International Group Inc.



Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.



With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.



To learn more, please visit at [url="]www.atkore.com[/url].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005393/en/


