Atkore International Group Inc. To Participate at the Credit Suisse 8th Annual Virtual Industrials Conference

Atkore International Group Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions, today announced that Bill Waltz, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a question and answer session at the Credit Suisse 8Annual Virtual Conference on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 8:50 am Eastern Time.A webcast link of the live event will be available on the Investor Relations site of atkore.com ([url="]https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.atkore.com%2Fevents-and-presentations[/url]). A replay of the webcast will be available until December 3, 2021.Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.With approximately 3,700 employees and 65 manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.To learn more, please visit at [url="]www.atkore.com[/url].

