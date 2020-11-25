  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Crown Castle to Present at the Barclays Global TMT Conference

November 25, 2020 | About: CCI +0.43%

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that Dan Schlanger, Crown Castle’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time at the Barclays Global TMT Conference. The presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and is expected to last approximately 25 minutes. The live webcast link and presentation for the conference will be available on Crown Castle’s website at www.crowncastle.com, where it will also be archived for replay.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

CONTACTS
Dan Schlanger, CFO
Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer
Crown Castle International Corp.
713-570-3050

