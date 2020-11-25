  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

KLX Energy Services Announces Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

November 25, 2020 | About: KLXE +4.9%

HOUSTON, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (“KLXE” or the “Company”) ( KLXE) announced today that it will release its fiscal third quarter 2020 financial results on Monday, December 7, 2020 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: KLX Energy Services Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
When: Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Time
How:

 Live via phone – By dialing 1-201-389-0867 and asking for the KLXE call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below
Where: https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through December 15, 2020 and may be accessed by dialing 1-201-612-7415 and using passcode 13713295#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investor.klxenergy.com/events-and-presentations/events for 90 days.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services is a provider of diversified oilfield services to leading onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays in all of the active major basins throughout the U.S. The Company delivers mission critical oilfield services focused on drilling, completion, intervention and production activities for the most technically demanding wells from over 50 service facilities located in the U.S. KLXE’s complementary suite of proprietary products and specialized services is supported by technically skilled personnel and a broad portfolio of innovative in-house R&D, manufacturing, repair and maintenance capabilities. More information is available at www.klxenergy.com.

Contacts: KLX Energy Services
Keefer M. Lehner, EVP & CFO
832-930-8066
[email protected]
Dennard Lascar Investor Relations
Ken Dennard / Natalie Hairston
(713) 529-6600
[email protected]
ti?nf=ODA5MjQ0NyMzODQ0NTI5IzIxMjA5NzU=
4e187c3c-1d97-4345-b894-0d3cf85ca98f

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)