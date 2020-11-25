  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Marketwired
Articles 

The Lovesac Company to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Results

November 25, 2020 | About: LOVE +3.21%

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company ( LOVE) today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 will be released before market open on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial 877-407-3982 (international callers please dial 201-493-6780) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online at investor.lovesac.com.

A recorded replay of the conference call will be available within two hours of the conclusion of the call and can be accessed online at investor.lovesac.com for 90 days.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary “Designed for Life” approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers’ lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
[email protected]

