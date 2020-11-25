Lockheed Martin Completes Acquisition of i3 Hypersonics Portfolio

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] has closed its acquisition of the Hypersonics portfolio of Integration Innovation Inc. (i3), a software and systems engineering company based in Huntsville, Alabama.

This expands Lockheed Martin's capabilities to design, develop and product integrated hypersonic weapon systems.

Mike Wicks, the former CEO of i3, has been named vice president of the Hypersonic Engineering & Accelerated Technologies program within the Hypersonic Strike Portfolio for Lockheed Martin Space.

