Lockheed Martin Completes Acquisition of i3 Hypersonics Portfolio

November 25, 2020 | About: NYSE:LMT -0.04%

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin [NYSE: LMT] has closed its acquisition of the Hypersonics portfolio of Integration Innovation Inc. (i3), a software and systems engineering company based in Huntsville, Alabama.

This expands Lockheed Martin's capabilities to design, develop and product integrated hypersonic weapon systems.

This acquisition expands Lockheed Martin's capabilities to design, develop and product integrated hypersonic weapon systems for its customers.

Mike Wicks, the former CEO of i3, has been named vice president of the Hypersonic Engineering & Accelerated Technologies program within the Hypersonic Strike Portfolio for Lockheed Martin Space.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 110,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. For additional information, visit our website: www.lockheedmartin.com.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsfoto/Lockheed Martin)

