  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Cisco to Host 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

November 25, 2020 | About: NAS:CSCO -0.26%

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) will host its 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, December 10, 2020, beginning at 8:00 a.m. PST via audio webcast. Participants will include Cisco Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco)

What: 2020 Cisco Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders

When: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 8:00 a.m. PT

Listen and Watch: A live audio webcast of the meeting with synchronized slides will be online. Shareholders of record as of October 12, 2020 can vote and ask questions online during the meeting. Visit here to join the meeting.

Online Annual Report: Download Cisco's 2020 Annual Report and Proxy.

Replay: A replay of the Annual Shareholder Meeting with synchronized slides will be available on the Cisco Investor Relations website at investor.cisco.com.

About Cisco
Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide leader in technology that powers the Internet. Cisco inspires new possibilities by reimagining your applications, securing your data, transforming your infrastructure, and empowering your teams for a global and inclusive future. Discover more on The Network and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Press Contact:

Investor Relations Contact:

Robyn Jenkins-Blum

Marilyn Mora

+1 408 930 8548

+1 408 527 7452

[email protected]

[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cisco-to-host-2020-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-301180786.html

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)