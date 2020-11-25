SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GLIBA, DMYD, XLNX, and MCAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Liberty Broadband Corporation. Under the terms of the transaction, Series A GLIBA shareholders will receive 0.580 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation's Series C common stock for each share of GLIBA Series A common stock that they own. If you own GLIBA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gci-liberty-inc/

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ("AMD"). Under the terms of the agreement, XLNX shareholders will be entitled to receive 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each XLNX share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $146.61 based upon AMD's November 24, 2020 closing price of $85.07. If you own XLNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/xlnx/

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: MCAC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Playboy Enterprises, Inc. ("Playboy"). Under the terms of the agreement, MCAC will acquire Playboy through a reverse merger that will result in Playboy becoming a publicly-traded company. The deal has an enterprise value of approximately $415 million. If you own MCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/mcac/

