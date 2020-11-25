  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron's Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

November 25, 2020 | About: NAS:AMCX +0.48% NAS:GEOS +5.72% NYSE:AAN -2.85% NYSE:RRD +2.38% NYSE:SNX -1.38% NYSE: +0%

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Concentrix Corp. (NASD:CNXC) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Concentrix will take the place of AMC Networks Inc. (NASD:AMCX), which will replace R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE:NYSE:RRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:NYSE:SNX) is spinning off Concentrix in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30. SYNNEX will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-spin-off. AMC Networks is more representative of the small-cap market space, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • The Aaron's Company Inc. (currently trading as NYSE:AANwi) will replace Geospace Technologies Corp. (NASD:GEOS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Aaron's Holdings Co. (NYSE:NYSE:AAN) is spinning off The Aaron's Company in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30. Post spin-off transaction, parent Aaron's Holdings will change its name to PROG Holdings Inc., its ticker to PRG, and its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub industry group to Consumer Finance. The newly named PROG Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. The Aaron's Company will trade under ticker symbol AAN effective on December 1. Geospace Technologies is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

December 1, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Concentrix

CNXC

Information Technology

December 2, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

AMC Networks

AMCX

Communication Services

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

AMC Networks

AMCX

Communication Services

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Aaron's Company

AAN*

Consumer Discretionary

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

R.R. Donnelley & Sons

RRD

Industrials

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Geospace Technologies

GEOS

Energy


*Ticker symbol as of Dec.1. Prior to that date, parent Aaron's Holdings used ticker symbol AAN.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentrix-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-amc-networks--the-aarons-company-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301180845.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices


Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

