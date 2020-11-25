  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) President and CEO Liam Griffin Sold $1.9 million of Shares

November 25, 2020 | About: SWKS -2.09%

President and CEO of Skyworks Solutions Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Liam Griffin (insider trades) sold 13,800 shares of SWKS on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $136.69 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Skyworks Solutions Inc is engaged in producing semiconductors for wireless handsets that are used to enable wireless connectivity. Its products include power amplifiers, filters, and integrated front-end modules. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a market cap of $22.58 billion; its shares were traded at around $135.95 with a P/E ratio of 28.38 and P/S ratio of 6.88. The dividend yield of Skyworks Solutions Inc stocks is 1.41%. Skyworks Solutions Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Skyworks Solutions Inc the business predictability rank of 2-star. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Skyworks Solutions Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of SWKS stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $136.69. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.
  • President and CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of SWKS stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $139.98. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.88% since.
  • President and CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,321 shares of SWKS stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $143.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.96% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Robert John Terry sold 3,000 shares of SWKS stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $142.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.29% since.
  • SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of SWKS stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $143.68. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.38% since.
  • SVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary Robert John Terry sold 9,412 shares of SWKS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $147.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.61% since.

