Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) EVP CFO J Kevin Vann Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP CFO of Wpx Energy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Kevin Vann (insider trades) sold 180,000 shares of WPX on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $7.75 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

WPX Energy Inc, based in the United States, is an oil & gas producer. It also offers natural gas on a nominal basis. WPX Energy Inc has a market cap of $4.34 billion; its shares were traded at around $7.74 with and P/S ratio of 1.83. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with WPX Energy Inc. .

