Pinterest Inc (PINS) CFO Todd R Morgenfeld Sold $2.4 million of Shares

Pinterest Inc has a market cap of $41.67 billion; its shares were traded at around $67.42 with and P/S ratio of 28.44. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Pinterest Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $65.08. The price of the stock has increased by 3.6% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/19/2020 at the average price of $64.46. The price of the stock has increased by 4.59% since.

Chairman, President, CEO, Co-F, 10% Owner Benjamin Silbermann sold 315,000 shares of PINS stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $57.77. The price of the stock has increased by 16.7% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 36,681 shares of PINS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $64.97. The price of the stock has increased by 3.77% since.

CFO Todd R Morgenfeld sold 24,946 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $59.42. The price of the stock has increased by 13.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Accounting Officer Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of PINS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $65. The price of the stock has increased by 3.72% since.

General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,750 shares of PINS stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $64.97. The price of the stock has increased by 3.77% since.

Director Jeffrey D Jordan sold 18,594 shares of PINS stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $62.47. The price of the stock has increased by 7.92% since.

Co-Founder & Chief Design & Cr Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of PINS stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $133947.

Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 268,012 shares of PINS stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $59. The price of the stock has increased by 14.27% since.

