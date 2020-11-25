Bicycle Therapeutics Plc (BCYC) President and CFO Lee Kalowski Sold $537,242 of Shares

President and CFO of Bicycle Therapeutics Plc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Lee Kalowski (insider trades) sold 26,970 shares of BCYC on 11/25/2020 at an average price of $19.92 a share. The total sale was $537,242.

Bicycle Therapeutics PLC has a market cap of $421.840 million; its shares were traded at around $19.80 with and P/S ratio of 30.91.

CFO Recent Trades:

President and CFO Lee Kalowski sold 26,970 shares of BCYC stock on 11/25/2020 at the average price of $19.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

