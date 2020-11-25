Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) President & CEO Anthony Y Sun Sold $1.2 million of Shares

President & CEO of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anthony Y Sun (insider trades) sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $46.49 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a market cap of $1.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $46.04 .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Anthony Y Sun sold 26,794 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $46.49. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.97% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Melissa B, Epperly sold 3,083 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.16% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,425 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.1% since.

Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of ZNTL stock on 11/23/2020 at the average price of $46.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.07% since.

