Fortinet Inc (FTNT) CFO & Chief Accounting Officer Keith Jensen Sold $783,700 of Shares

CFO & Chief Accounting Officer of Fortinet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keith Jensen (insider trades) sold 6,696 shares of FTNT on 11/24/2020 at an average price of $117.04 a share. The total sale was $783,700.

Fortinet Inc software solutions provider. The company develops and sells a portfolio of security software products which includes firewall, threat detection, WLAN and switching, application security, identity and access management. Fortinet Inc has a market cap of $19.46 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.86 with a P/E ratio of 44.56 and P/S ratio of 8.30. Fortinet Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Fortinet Inc the business predictability rank of 3.5-star.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO & Chief Accounting Officer Keith Jensen sold 1,750 shares of FTNT stock on 11/17/2020 at the average price of $118.39. The price of the stock has increased by 1.24% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Engineering & CTO Michael Xie sold 20,000 shares of FTNT stock on 11/24/2020 at the average price of $117.89. The price of the stock has increased by 1.67% since.

VP, Engineering & CTO Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of FTNT stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $110.47. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

