  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
GlobeNewswire
GlobeNewswire
Articles 

Cresval Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer

November 25, 2020 | About: TSXV:CRV +0%

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or “the Company”) (CRV: TSX-V) wishes to announce that Pamela Saulnier has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and corporate secretary. Mr. Douglas Yee has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary effective immediately.

Mr. Douglas Yee, CPA, CA, who was appointed a director of Cresval earlier this year, has had extensive experience with publicly-traded entities, including some engaged in mining, and oil and gas.

About Cresval:
Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in two 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Lee Ann Wolfin”

Lee Ann Wolfin
President and Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]

Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.

﻿



57b9ebda-c607-4b45-9860-bd7bc0309bf5

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by GlobeNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)