Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ ARA, CIT, CXO, RESI

November 25, 2020 | About: ARA -0.09% CIT -1.35% CXO -1.8% RESI -0.18%

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (: ARA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. If you are an American Renal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CIT Group Inc. (: CIT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own. If you are a CIT Group shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Concho Resources Inc. (: CXO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to ConocoPhillips. Under the terms of the merger, Concho shareholders will receive 1.46 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Concho common stock they own. If you are a Concho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Front Yard Residential Corporation (: RESI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a partnership led by Pretium and funds managed by Ares Management Corporation for $16.25 per share. If you are a Front Yard shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
[email protected]
[email protected]

