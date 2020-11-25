SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SNOA

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors ofSonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Sonoma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNOA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sonoma and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 17, 2020, post-market, Sonoma filed a current report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission disclosing that the Company's "unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon." Specifically, Sonoma advised that the financial statements for this time period "contained material errors" and that "the Company will need to restate them."

On this news, Sonoma's stock price fell $1.10 per share, or 14.23%, over the next few trading days to close at $6.63 per share on November 20, 2020.

