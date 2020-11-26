American Manganese to Present at the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence Battery Sustainability Summit on December 11, 2020

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTC PINK:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to present its sustainable and closed-loop RecycLiCo™ patented process at the upcoming Benchmark Week 2020, taking place December 7-11, 2020.

Join Zarko Meseldzija, CTO and Director of American Manganese, during the Battery Sustainability Summit on December 11, 2020, at 10:00 am Pacific Standard Time (PST). Mr. Meseldzija will be presenting on the Company's goal of commercializing its RecycLiCo™ process and being an industry leader in recycling cathode material from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste (click to register for free virtual event).

Benchmark Week 2020 is the lithium-ion battery supply chain's premier annual event hosted by industry leading data and intelligence producer, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCo™ Patented Process. This process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at high purity, with minimal processing steps. American Manganese Inc. aims to commercialize its breakthrough RecycLiCo™ Patented Process and become an industry leader in recycling cathode materials from lithium-ion battery manufacturing waste.

