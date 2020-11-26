SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Boston Scientific Corporation - BSX

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Boston Scientific Corporation (“Boston Scientific” or the “Company”) (: BSX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Boston Scientific and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.



On November 17, 2020, Boston Scientific announced a global recall of all unused inventory of the Company’s LOTUS Edge Aortic Valve System, citing “complexities associated with the product delivery system.” Boston Scientific further announced that “[g]iven the additional time and investment required to develop and reintroduce an enhanced delivery system, the company has chosen to retire the entire LOTUS product platform immediately.”

On this news, Boston Scientific’s stock price fell $3.00 per share, or 7.89%, to close at $35.03 per share on November 17, 2020.

